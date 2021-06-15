National

Cashier killed, deputy hurt by man arguing about face mask at Georgia store, cops say

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image.
A cashier was killed and a deputy injured after a customer got into a face mask dispute at a Georgia store and then opened fire, officials said.

Victor Lee Tucker Jr., 30, was arguing about masks in the checkout line at a Decatur supermarket before he returned to the business with a gun on Monday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

“Tucker walked directly back to the cashier, pulled out a handgun and shot her,” investigators said.

He is also accused of shooting at an off-duty DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputy who tried to intervene. Officials said Tucker and the deputy shot at each other, and the two were injured during the incident.

The DeKalb County Police Department “will be taking arrest warrants for Tucker,” according to investigators.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

