Forest camouflages charming Oregon home listed for $1.35 million. Take a look

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

A stunning estate nestled in a Pacific Northwest forest in Portland, Oregon has hit the market for the first time for $1.35 million, Dwell reported.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The home, which is a 15-minute drive from downtown Portland, was built in 1971 by famed architect Saul Zaik, who specialized in midcentury-modern designs.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“[My generation of architects] were all World War II veterans, and we were out to change the idea of architecture,” Zaik told Dwell in 2015. “We were really just building boxes with a bunch of windows, but experimenting with how you integrated indoor and outdoor spaces.”

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home is over 4,000 square feet and set on a 1.54 acre lot, surrounded by lush nature.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

It comes with wood vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and a plethora of outdoor spaces, the listing says.

“Zaik made many site visits with the owners to place the home in the perfect spot on their gently sloped, forested lot,” said listing agent Marisa Swenson to Dwell.

Zaik, who died in 2020, is responsible for many of the area’s architectural masterpieces, like the Feldman House, the prefabricated 1-A House, the Fort House and the Bigley House, Portland Architecture reported.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com