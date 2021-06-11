National
Lavish Texas Victorian with historic ties lists for almost $1 million. Look inside
A charming Victorian home in Houston has gracefully made its way onto the market for $975,000. The estate, known as the Harper House, recently had a price drop, according to Culture Map Houston, which reported it for sale at $1.1 million in early June.
The four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home sprawled across 3,218 square feet was constructed in 1905 from mail-order plans, according to a plaque mounted on the gate surrounding the Victorian.
“Fully restored and lovingly maintained with attention lavished on every single detail, a historic landmark Victorian beauty by renowned architect George F. Barber,” the listing on Realtor.com said. “A seamless blend of all the modern conveniences combined with historic character and architectural details.
“Everything you’d expect from a home of this caliber, from the ornate mantles, millwork, high ceilings and stunning light fixtures to the top-drawer Viking Professional series appliances, award-winning kitchen remodel, Marimeko wall coverings & of course completely updated systems.”
According to Culture Map, Texas Builder Magazine awarded the home its “best kitchen remodel.”
Out back, the home has a swimming pool along with a garage apartment.
