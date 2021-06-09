Amazon driver repeatedly punches 67-year-old woman in the head, California video shows

An Amazon delivery driver was arrested after police said she assaulted a woman during a fight.

Itzel Ramirez, 21, an Amazon driver, was arrested Thursday after a 67-year-old woman called 911 and told authorities Ramirez punched her “at least 10 times in the face and head” in Castro Valley, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, KPIX reported.

Security footage of the incident was posted on social media Friday and shows two women arguing outside an apartment building before the Amazon delivery person hits the other woman in the face and head. The two continue fighting until the other woman goes into the building and the Amazon employee follows, carrying packages.

Ramirez told police she hit the woman “in self-defense” and was arrested on charges of felony elder abuse and suspicion of felony batter causing serious bodily injury, according to KPIX. She was booked into Santa Rita Jail.

Authorities said Ramirez mentioned “white privilege,” and the 67-year-old woman responded by calling the driver an expletive, which was followed by the assault, NBC Bay Area reported.

“I don’t know. I just think that the violence we’re seeing these days is very troubling,” Doug Smith, owner of the apartment complex, told the station. “I was very pleased to see Sheriff [Gregory] Ahern and his deputies do a quick response.”