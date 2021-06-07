Dead man found inside fuel tanker truck sparks police investigation in Illinois

Illinois police are investigating after a man’s body was found inside a fuel tanker truck trailer. Miami Herald

Illinois authorities are investigating the discovery of a dead body inside a fuel tanker trailer.

A pair of truck drivers found the body Friday while trying to unload gas from the trailer, the Iroquois County coroner told WCIA, but the fuel wasn’t flowing easily. They opened up the trailer to see what was causing the issue, and found a man’s corpse inside, totally intact.

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene near Interstate 57, close to Buckley, WAND reported, and an Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit arrived to assist.

In the afternoon, firefighters from Buckley, Paxton and Urbana arrived and pulled the body out, the TV station reported.

State police determined the man’s identity, according to WICS, 29-year-old Garrett Mayer of Nashville, Illinois.

An autopsy was performed Saturday, and toxicology results are pending, the outlet reported.

No cause of death has been determined but the investigation continues..