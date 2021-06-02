Mom barged into classroom with group to beat up teen — now she’s arrested, NC cops say

A mom accused of beating up a 14-year-old, along with a group of seven others, has been arrested in North Carolina.

A 37-year-old mother accused of barging into a North Carolina classroom with seven others, and beating up a teenager in front of students and staff, has been arrested.

Over a week after the attack at the high school, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kiamosha Devanee Sutton at her home in Greensboro, according to a news release.

Investigators say Sutton and seven others, ages 16 to 18 years old, entered Southern Guilford High School on May 25, and rushed into a classroom to assault a 14-year-old girl.

Video from the incident shows Sutton, the mother of at least one student in the group, throwing punches at the victim, McClatchy News previously reported.

The attack was planned, deputies said. Three of the students attend Southern Guilford High School, and helped three other students from a neighboring school district, along with Sutton and an 18-year-old, sneak into the building..

It all happened too quickly for faculty or the school’s resource officer to prevent, and the victim suffered injuries to her face. The group ran from the classroom but was detained in a parking lot by the school, McClatchy reported.

Deputies believe the attack may have stemmed from an earlier fight at a bus stop between the victim and a 16-year-old who was in the group.

Sutton was arrested Wednesday on charges of breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injure an occupant, which is a felony, and inciting a riot, assault, and first degree trespass, all misdemeanors.

She was booked into the Greensboro Jail and her bond is set at $5,000.

Arrest warrants have been issued for the 18-year-old, Anikqua Shydasia Beatty, of Charlotte. Beatty is facing three misdemeanors: inciting a riot, assault, and first degree trespass, authorities said.

The six juveniles involved in the attack have been petitioned for assault, according to the sheriff’s office.