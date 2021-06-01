13-mile chase ends when driver comes face to face with ‘Bovine Unit,’ Wisconsin cops say

A police chase in Barron County, Wisconsin, ended when the driver encountered a herd of cows, officials say. Photo from Barron County Sheriff’s Office.

This wasn’t your typical roadblock.

A herd of dairy cows is credited with helping authorities nab a suspect after a 13-mile chase Monday night in Wisconsin.

The police pursuit began in Barron and continued through the rural area until it ended on a farm with the driver coming face to face with the cows, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office.

“We would be remiss if we didn’t thank the Barron County Bovine Unit for jumping into the fray when the vehicle came into their patrol area,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office couldn’t resist a pun.

“That little Cavalier that could during the chase ran out of steam encountering this moooving blockade,” the sheriff’s office said.

Social media users had jokes, too.

“Boy, the Sheriff’s Department is udderly milking their press release...,” one said.

“Holy Cow,” another person wrote. “Those cows were outstanding in their field.”

Neither humans nor cows were injured in the chase, officials say. The driver was taken to jail, but the reason for the pursuit wasn’t released Tuesday.