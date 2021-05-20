Tranquilized bear tumbles from tree in Oklahoma yard — then charges wildlife officers

A black bear was killed by wildlife officials after being found in the tree of an Oklahoma backyard. The bear involved in the incident is not the one pictured.

A black bear found its way into the backyard of an Oklahoma home Wednesday before a long standoff with wildlife officials.

The standoff in Norman, Oklahoma, resulted in the death of the black bear when it charged at officials who initially were trying to tranquilize it.

Footage shared on Facebook by KOCO’s Christine Stanwood show the moment the bear fell out of the tree after being shot with a tranquilizer.

“Bear down,” a man is heard shouting as the bear appears disoriented on the ground.

The bear eventually charged at Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation officials and the game warden, who shot the bear, according to the Norman Police Department.

Wade Farrar, the wildlife conservation’s assistant chief, confirmed to KOTV that the bear was killed. The struggle with the bear lasted five hours, the TV station reported.

#BlackBear in #Norman #Oklahoma after being shot with multiple tranquilizers. He then proceeded to go higher up in the tree! pic.twitter.com/4ucNr7MGj6 — Ben Latham (@photogbenlatham) May 20, 2021

Wildlife officials believe this was the first time a black bear was spotted in the Oklahoma City metro area, KOKH reported. Bears are most likely to be found in the eastern portion of the state and western portion of the panhandle, according to the wildlife department.

“So he fell here, like literally right here, and then went around the side of the house and then he had more energy, and I think it was scary for those who were dealing with him. It just didn’t end well,” the homeowner, Meredith Dunn, told KOCO.