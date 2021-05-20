Woman barges into classroom before punching teacher and two teens, California cops say

A 48-year-old woman walked into a Santa Rosa, California, school classroom Wednesday morning, punched a teacher and two teens, then trashed the room, police say. Santa Rosa Police Department

A 48-year-old woman ignored warnings from school employees and barged into a classroom Wednesday morning at a Santa Rosa, California, charter school, police say.

The woman, later identified as Eva Lady of Santa Rosa, punched a teacher and two teenage students, ages 15 and 16, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a news release.

Students fled out another doorway and school workers locked Lady in the classroom, which she then trashed, doing $1,000 in damage, police said.

When officers called to the 9 a.m. incident at Pivot North Bay Charter School entered the classroom, Lady began “screaming and stripping” off her clothes, the release said.

Police arrested Lady on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child, vandalism and battery.

“It doesn’t appear that she (Lady) has any connection to the school or the classroom,” Sgt. Christopher Mahurin told The Press Democrat. “They took her to the hospital to see if she was OK.”

Pivot North Bay Charter School is a K-12 campus.