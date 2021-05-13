Elementary school principal killed by husband in murder-suicide, Texas officials say

Erica Rene Allen was killed in a murder-suicide by her husband, Nicholas Allen, police say. Both are school administrators in Texas. The Wichita Eagle

The principal of a Texas elementary school was killed Wednesday by her husband, who then killed himself, Texas officials say.

The death of 35-year-old Erica Rene Allen occurred in the front yard of her home and was witnessed by neighbors, according to the League City Police Department. Allen is the principal at Heights Elementary School in Texas City.

Her husband, 40-year-old Nicholas Allen, went inside the home after shooting his wife, police say. Police secured the home and went inside about three hours later. Officers found the husband dead “with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” according to police.

Their 7 and 2-year-old children located inside the house were unharmed, police said.

Police found the woman dead in her front yard. Officers were first dispatched to the home for reports of a home invasion, but learned the murder-suicide was the result of a “domestic problem.”

Allen’s husband was the assistant principal at Wells Middle School in a nearby school district, KPRC reported.

Melissa Duarte, superintendent of the Texas City Independent School District, informed parents of the principal’s death Thursday morning.

In a statement obtained by KPRC and KHOU, Duarte said Allen “will be deeply missed and our thoughts are with her family and friends as they grieve this heartbreaking loss.”

“Our plan is to not make the announcement of Mrs. Allen’s death at school,” Duarte said in the statement. “We want you as parents to be able to do that. We encourage you to be especially sensitive and prepared to offer support to your child during this time. Unexpected deaths like this impact children in different ways.”

Counselors will be available at the school for students and staff for the rest of the school year, the superintendent said.

Allen was promoted to principal at the school in 2017, the Daily News in Galveston reported.