Kentucky ‘American Idol’ singer voted off as fans are stunned. ‘Alyssa was robbed!’

Alyssa Wray performed “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes” Sunday on “American Idol.” American Idol

Alyssa Wray, an “American Idol” contestant from Perryville, Kentucky, was eliminated from the show Sunday despite a performance one judge called “a work of art.”

Wray’s fans were stunned to see the 19-year-old singer eliminated after her rendition of “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes” during Disney Night on “Idol.”

Wray performed in a Cinderella-inspired dress, holding her best notes for the end.

“You were doing something so amazing. You were letting us in,” judge Lionel Richie said. “Sometimes you have a tendency to give it to us in the beginning. Hold it, because the gift is at the end when your personality comes out, when the voice becomes larger. But you did it that time. It was an amazing performance.”

The other judges, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, agreed it was a strong performance from the Northern Kentucky University student. Perry said Wray’s vocal control was unlike any of her previous performances.

“Everything that you’re presenting, from your presentation to who you are to the way you deliver the song, is truly a work of art to watch,” Bryan added.

But Wray, along with Cassandra Coleman and Deshawn Goncalves, were eliminated from the show later that night as “Idol” went from 10 contestants to seven.

Wray reflected on her “Idol” journey in a post-show interview.

“I came into this competition thinking that I just wasn’t worth anything,” Wray said, according to USA Today. “These people, this competition, America — they’ve truly taught me that I am worth so much more than I could ever dream of and that I don’t have to do anything but be myself. I just have to do what I love and that is enough.”

Some fans on social media said Wray was “robbed” and deserved a spot in the top seven.

“I’ve never been so disappointed in ‘American Idol,’” one viewer said.