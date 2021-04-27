Seven injured when gunfire erupts at vigil for man shot to death, Oregon cops say

Seven were shot at a vigil for Alejandro Barajas, who was killed Sunday, the Gresham Police Department said. Screengrab from KGW

Seven people were injured when gunfire erupted at a vigil for a man who was shot and killed a day earlier in the same location, Oregon police said.

Alejandro Barajas, 22, was killed Sunday in Gresham.

The next night, a vigil was held for him on Stark Street, where he was shot. A dark SUV approached at about 11:30 p.m., and the people inside and those at the vigil began shooting at each other, police said.

Seven people were hurt and are expected to survive, according to police.

Officials said they are looking for the occupants of the SUV.

“The gun violence that unfolded in Gresham on Monday shows the urgent need for more community-based programs that work to prevent gun violence and that respond to the emotional trauma left behind,” Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said in a statement. “The outcome of this shooting could have been much different. We acknowledge the paramedics and hospital staff across the metro who are still helping the victims recover from the physical injuries resulting from this brazen act of violence.”

On Tuesday, police arrested a man in connection to the death of Barajas. Omar Cibiran Gongora “was taken into custody without incident,” police said.