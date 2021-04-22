National

Unique glass house on market in Maryland. Look inside this ‘architectural masterpiece’

The “glass barn” is a fascinating estate and on the market for $1.7 million
The “glass barn” is a fascinating estate and on the market for $1.7 million Screen grab from Realtor.com

A fascinating piece of architecture has found itself on the market in an isolated part of Monkton, Maryland. A “riverfront glass barn designed and engineered on skyscraper principles” is listed for $1.7 million, according to Realtor.com.

Glass house #4.jpg
Exterior of house and greenhouse Screen grab from Realtor.com

A stunning modern house that nearly steals the show from its idyllic natural setting. The design references a barn, with its pitched red roof and ‘silo’ — which is topped by a hexagonal skylight and houses the stairwell,” the description on Baltimore Fishbowl said. “It has custom milled cherry flooring and custom hardware.”

Glass house #5.jpg
Entryway Screen grab from Realtor.com

Of course, the question of privacy comes to mind when looking at a spectacle like this five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom house. Never fear, “‘slide along’ interior walls on tracks are easily moved to block the sun or create privacy” have your back (or rather cover it), the Baltimore Fishbowl said.

Glass house #7.jpg
Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

The estate also has “five zone geothermal system heating and cooling systems with oilboiler for back-up heat,” according to the listing.

Glass house #8.jpg
Living room Screen grab from Realtor.com

And yes, it’s a smart home. The locks, lights, security and wireless shades can be controlled by Alexa voice control.

Glass house #10.jpg
Play room Screen grab from Realtor.com

Those on the Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild” had something to say about this 5,754-square-foot “architectural masterpiece,” as the listing referred to it.

Glass house #12.jpg
Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Looks like a house where a (Peloton) commercial would be filmed,” said one user, referring to the trend-setting fitness equipment

Glass house #13.jpg
Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“I’ve seen enough ‘Thirteen Ghosts’ to know this house is NOT a good idea,” joked another.

Glass house #14.jpg
Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“But what happens if there is a hail storm?” asked one user. “My dog’s noses would LOVE these windows, there would be a perpetual wainscot line all around the house.”

Glass house #16.jpg
Office area Screen grab from Realtor.com

“The lack of privacy is disturbing,” said another. “I’d be afraid I was being watched constantly. Even if it was just by (raccoons).”

Glass house #19.jpg
Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“It’s all fun and games until someone starts throwing stones...” said one.

Monkton is a town of roughly 5,000 people in northern Baltimore County.

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated).
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service