‘Intent on disrespect.’ NC official ousted after refusing to use Black doctor’s title

City Council members in North Carolina ousted a member of the Zoning Commission after he ignored a resident’s request to be addressed by her formal title during a televised meeting.

He is white. The resident is Black.

The Greensboro City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to remove Tony Collins from the Zoning Commission following a tense exchange during a commission meeting the day before that involved Carrie Rosario, an associate professor at UNC-Greensboro who holds a doctorate in public health.

“It was a very disrespectful exchange between an important commissioner and a public citizen,” said City Councilwoman Sharon Hightower, who called for the vote. “That should never happen.”

Collins, a relative newcomer to the board whose term didn’t expire until 2023, is a partner at Collins & Galyon General Contractors. He did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment Wednesday.

‘It’s Dr. Rosario’

The incident occurred toward the end of a four-hour Zoning Commission meeting on Monday in which Rosario raised concerns about a development project a few hundred feet from her house.

Collins responded, saying the discussion had veered off course and referring to her as “Mrs. Rosario.”

“It’s Dr. Rosario, thank you, sir,” she said in response.

“If Mrs. Rosario has something,” Collins continued.

“Dr. Rosario.”

“Well, you know, I’m sorry,” he responded. “Your name says on here ‘Carrie Rosario.’ Hey Carrie.”

“It’s Dr. Rosario,” she said again. “I wouldn’t call you Tony, so please, sir, call me as I would like to be called.”

“It doesn’t really matter,” Collins replied.

“It matters to me. And out of respect, I would like you to call me by the name that I’m asking you to call me by.”

“Your screen says Carrie Rosario.”

“I’m verbalizing my name is Dr. Carrie Rosario,” she said. “And it really speaks very negatively of you as a commissioner to be disrespectful.”

Collins goes on to say he’s not trying to be disrespectful and tells Rosario she’s “negotiating something that happened four years ago.”

A clip of the exchange was played during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Hightower, the City Council member, told other members Collins was using his “white privilege” by continuously refusing Rosario’s request, The Greensboro News & Record reported.

In an interview with McClatchy News on Wednesday, Hightower said she was incensed when she watched the exchange.

“It is not going to be tolerated,” she said. “As a Black female, I am not going to see another Black female treated in this manner.”

Rosario said she was “shocked” by the council’s decision and noted the importance of having diverse representation in political bodies.

“It was a welcomed surprise,” she told McClatchy News on Wednesday. “I do not believe his actions reflect the type of behavior the public needs or expects from its elected or appointed leaders.”

‘Black women ... are consistently dismissed’

Before her exchange with Collins, Rosario corrected another commissioner regarding her title and he apologized, saying, “I really don’t want to offend you in that regard, so, Dr. Rosario, I do apologize for that.”

Given that Collins witnessed the earlier interaction, Rosario said she interpreted his refusal to acknowledge her request as “a personal attack of disrespect.”

“I tried to give him the benefit of the doubt at first and corrected him, but as the exchange unfolded it was clear that he was intent on disrespecting me,” she said. “I was hurt, upset, angry — because this was a public forum — and the public should feel safe to be themselves, to present their concerns, and feel respected in the process.”

Several members of the Zoning Commission, including the chair and vice chair, followed up with Rosario after the meeting to apologize, she said.

Collins also reportedly left a voicemail apologizing Wednesday morning.

Hightower said Rosario earned her title and deserves to be called by it — a sentiment Rosario shared. She said it is even more important given how often she is dismissed without it.

“I would love to say that people don’t operate off of appearances, but that has not been my experience,” Rosario said. “Black women, regardless of level of education, are consistently dismissed and overlooked or judged in our society.”

She went on to say systemic racism is what “made me even feel like I had to use my title in the first place” and also what compelled her to come well-prepared for her presentation “so as not to appear to be the stereotyped ‘angry Black woman.’”

“I cannot judge what is in Mr. Collins’ heart, nor would I presume to, but I will say that racism as a system devalues and dismisses Black women — and Mr. Collins’ actions were evidence of the microaggressions that we face on a regular basis just trying to go about our daily lives,” Rosario said.