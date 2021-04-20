Biden says he’s praying for the ‘right verdict’ as Chauvin jury deliberates case

President Joe Biden said he’s praying for the “right verdict” in the case against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of murdering George Floyd.

“I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict,” Biden said. “Which is — I think it is overwhelming in my view.”

Biden’s remarks came as Chauvin faces charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. His trial opened March 29 and the case went to the jury for deliberations Monday.

Biden also made a call to the Floyd family on Monday, Politico reported.

“I can only imagine the pressure and anxiety they’re feeling. And so I waited until the jury was sequestered, and I called. And I wasn’t going to say anything about it,” Biden said.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died while in police custody on May 25 and his death sparked an avalanche of protests across the nation. He died after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, as three other officers didn’t intervene.

A 17-year-old bystander took video of the incident, in which Floyd can be heard saying, “Please, please, please, I can’t breathe.”

Prosecutors argued that Chauvin violated police training and procedures, causing Floyd’s death.

“You were told Mr. Floyd died because his heart was too big,” said prosecutor Jerry Blackwell. “The reason George Floyd is dead is because Mr. Chauvin’s heart was too small.”

Defense attorneys said that Chauvin’s use of force didn’t violate police guidelines and Floyd’s death could have been caused by other factors.

“The standard is not what should the officer have done,” said defense attorney Eric Nelson. “The standard is what were the facts known to this officer at the exact moment he used force.”

Officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao were also fired and arrested, charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd was arrested after being accused by a store employee of using a counterfeit $20 bill to buy a pack of cigarettes at a Minneapolis grocery store.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki didn’t expand on Biden’s comments during a news briefing on Tuesday, according to The Hill.

“The president has been clearly watching the trial closely as many Americans have been. He was also moved by his conversations with the family yesterday,” Psaki said. “The jury is sequestered which is why he spoke to this but I will expect that he will weigh in further once there is a verdict.”

Psaki also said Biden is “not looking to influence” the case but “has been touched on the impact on the family, hence he called the family yesterday and had that discussion,” CNN reported.

Other elected officials have commented on the trial.

Rep. Maxine Waters of California sparked controversy after calling for protesters to “stay on the street” and “get more confrontational” if Chauvin is acquitted, CNN reported.

“We got to stay on the street. And we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business,” Waters said on Saturday.

Judge Peter Cahill, who is overseeing the trial, said Monday that Waters’ remarks could be grounds for appealing a verdict.

“I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned,” said Cahill, according to CNN.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky criticized both Biden and Waters’ remarks, saying, per a Wall Street Journal reporter: “It is certainly not helpful for a member of Congress, and even the president of the United States to appear to be weighing in, in public, while the jury is trying to sort through this.”