Anti-abortion group guards charged after using pepper spray at protest, CA officials say

Two security guards for an anti-abortion group are charged after using pepper spray outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in California, officials say.

Ishatpal Momi, a 27-year-old from Elk Grove, and 45-year-old Sacramento resident Peter Reeves are charged with misdemeanor battery and illegal possession of tear gas following the October 2020 protest outside the Planned Parenthood clinic in Walnut Creek.

Anti-abortion group 40 Days for Life hired Momi and Reeves to provide security when they gathered outside the clinic, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

Then a group of counter protesters gathered to support Planned Parenthood.

When an altercation broke out, Momi and Reeves deployed pepper spray on the opposing group, officials say. Four people were affected by the spray, officials say.

The canisters they used were too large and violated state law, officials say.

Walnut Creek is 25 miles east of San Francisco.