Vice President Kamala Harris puts D.C. condo on market for $2 million. Look inside

Roof of the Westlight in Washington D.C.
Roof of the Westlight in Washington D.C. Screen grab from Realtor.com

Vice President Kamala Harris has been busy. After being sworn into office in January, she’s sold off her one-bedroom, two-bath San Francisco condo and now, her Washington D.C. apartment is availablefor grabs for $1.99 million.

Harris condo #1.jpg
Exterior of Apartments at Westlight Screen grab from Realtor.com

She no longer needs the space since she currently lives in the Blair House, which is a stone throw’s from the White House, as she waits for the U.S. Naval Observatory — the VP’s customary residence — to finish renovations, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Harris condo #2.jpg
View Screen grab from Realtor.com

The 1,731 square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo resides in the Apartments at Westlight complex, a prestigious building near Dupont Circle and the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts, Realtor.com said.

Harris condo #3.jpg
Kitchen area Screen grab from Realtor.com

“It’s a beautiful, luxury building in the heart of the West End neighborhood,” real estate agent Courtney Abrams, of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, said to Realtor.

Harris condo #5.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The condo has natural oak hardwood floors throughout, along with designer finishes, “spa-inspired” bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen and more.

Harris condo #12.jpg
Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

The Westlight building has a heated rooftop pool along with a desk concierge, doorman, onsite engineer and building manager.

Harris condo #15.jpg
Rooftop pool Screen grab from Realtor.com

According to the WSJ, Harris bought the condo in 2017 for $1.775 million.

AP21020668263569.jpg
Vice President Kamala Harris waves after being sworn in during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Andrew Harnik AP

Harris, a former San Francisco District Attorney, California Attorney General and U.S. Senator, was sworn in as the first female vice president of the United States in January. She is the first Black woman and Asian American to hold the office, Biography said.

Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated).
