Georgia singer stuns ‘American Idol’ judges with Beyoncé ballad, earns spot in Top 24

Singer Willie Spence, 21, wowed “American Idol” judges with his soul-stirring rendition of “I Was Here” by Beyoncé.
Singer Willie Spence, 21, wowed “American Idol” judges with his soul-stirring rendition of “I Was Here” by Beyoncé. Screengrab from American Idol / YouTube

After leaving it all on the stage, “American Idol” contestant Willie Spence was thrilled to learn that he had landed a spot in the competition’s Top 24.

“Words cannot describe what I’m feeling right now,” the 21-year-old said after judge Luke Bryan delivered the good news.

The Georgia native, who earned a golden ticket to Hollywood earlier this season, was considered a shoo-in for the next round in the competition. On Monday night, he wowed judges Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie yet again with his showstopping rendition of Beyoncé’s “I Was Here,” videos show.

Spence talked about struggles with his weight, revealing that he was hospitalized early last year.

“Me being in the hospital really scared me,” he said. “I thought I wasn’t gonna survive. Me being here has changed me a lot. And I know that God has given me a second chance, and that I am here for a purpose.”

This season’s cohort of singers was narrowed down from nearly 200 people, and Spence said advancing to the Top 24 was something he wanted “desperately.”

“I need this,” he said. “Not only for me, but for my family.”

Bryan described Spence’s voice as “a gift from God.”

Richie, who tuned in to the auditions virtually from his “Lionel’s Den,” was equally stunned by his performance, calling it “powerful” and “deliberate.”

Perry told Spence that he had the star power, adding: “You’ve got to let go of all the noise. You’ve got to suit up, do the work [and] stay focused.”

After back-to-back elimination nights, “American Idol” returns Sunday at 8 p.m.

