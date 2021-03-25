National
Another blood pressure medicine recall for bottles having tablets of the wrong strength
For the second time this month, there’s a recall of a blood pressure medication because the tablets inside the bottle don’t match the label outside the bottle.
Thursday’s announcement concerns one lot of Alembic Pharmaceuticals 30-count bottles of 20 mg Telmisartan Tablets. The company received a complaint that such a bottle of the hypertension drug contained 30 tablets, but 40 mg strength tablets instead of 20 mg, as the label states.
As for the problem that could create, the Alembic-written, FDA-posted recall notice says, “Patients who could be on a doubled dose of telmisartan for a prolonged period of time, could experience low blood pressure, worsening of kidney function, or an elevation of potassium which can be life-threatening.”
This involves lot No. 1905005661 with a March 2022 expiration date and NDC No. 62332-087-30.
Also, the 20 mg tablets are round with “L202” on one side. The 40 mg tablets are thicker, oval-shaped and have “L203” on one side.
If this sounds familiar, just two weeks ago, Bryant Ranch Prepack recalled four lots of Spironolactone after a similar packaging error might have mixed up two strengths of that drug.
Consumers should talk to their pharmacist or medical professional about a replacement treatment. Then, return the medication to the store of purchase.
If this or any other drug causes a medical problem, after notifying a medical professional, let the Food and Drug Administration know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088.
Questions about the recall should be directed to Alembic, either by emailing david.cobb@alembicusa.com or calling 908-552-5839, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.
