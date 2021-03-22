Hiker scaling large rocks to take photo gets pinned between them, Maine officials say

A hiker needed to be rescued after he fell between rocks and became pinned, Maine officials said. He was trying to take a photo on top of the rocks when they shifted, officials said. West Forks Fire and Rescue Department

A hiker scaled large rocks to take a photo — then they shifted, Maine officials said.

After they shifted, Clayford Cabilas, a 30-year-old hiker from Bangor, Maine, was pinned between the large rocks, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife told the Associated Press on Sunday. He lost his balance and fell between the rocks, according to the AP.

This afternoon West Forks Fire and Rescue Department was toned out for a hiker that had slipped on a rock and became... Posted by West Forks Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, March 20, 2021

The West Forks Fire and Rescue Department found Cabilas under a large rock with his right arm and chest pinned underneath, the department said Saturday on Facebook.

Rescuers used airbags to lift the rocks off the hiker, according to the West Forks Fire and Rescue Department.

“Once extricated, the patient was loaded into the Lifeflight Helicopter for transport to a trauma center,” the department said. “The patient sustained serious injuries.”

Cabilas had a broken arm, broken leg, head injury and “was becoming hypothermic,” WABI reported.