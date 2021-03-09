National

Some Mustangs have been recalled. Here’s the problem and what Ford’s doing about it

Ford issued a safety recall of some 2021 Ford Mustangs Friday.

The problem: Ford says it “discovered some vehicles may have subframe bolts that the supplier did not tighten to specification.”

The Mustang models affected: The Mach-E version, the model that’s as much SUV as car.

How many are affected: 1,348 — 1,258 in the United States and 90 in Canada.

The remedy: “Dealers will inspect the bolts and tighten them, if necessary,” Ford said.

Recall reference number: 21S09. Owners of the 75 Mustang Mach-Es already off the lots and onto the roads in the United States will be notified the week of March 22. The other 1,183 Mach-E’s in the United States and all 90 in Canada will be checked before customer delivery.

