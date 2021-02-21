The ‘frosting’ on these Corn Flakes was worth $3 million, officials in Ohio say

Customs and Border Protection officers in Cincinnati found 44 pounds of cocaine-coated Corn Flakes in a shipment from Peru, they said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Boxes of “frosted” Corn Flakes seized in Ohio this month weren’t exactly breakfast-friendly, officials say.

Bico, a drug-detecting dog for U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Cincinnati, alerted to a large shipment of cereal while checking out cargo from Peru on Feb. 13, officials said Friday.

The cereal was headed to a home in Hong Kong.

Officers opened the boxes of Corn Flakes to take a closer look and noticed the cereal looked a little funny — the box contained white powder and the Corn Flakes were coated in a gray substance, officials said.

Officers tested the Corn Flakes, as well as the powder, and learned the cereal wasn’t coated with frosting — it was coated with cocaine, the agency said.

All-in-all, officials say they seized 44 pounds of cocaine-coated Corn Flakes. The shipment had an estimated street value of $2,822,400, according to the agency.

It’s not the first time officials have found drugs hidden in cereal boxes.

During a traffic stop in October, New York police found 4 pounds of cocaine hidden inside two boxes of Lucky Charms, McClatchy News previously reported.

Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said smugglers will hide drugs in “anything imaginable.”

CBP seized about 3,677 pounds of drugs at U.S. ports of entry on a typical day in 2020, the agency said.