Grits on icy stairs? Toilet snow? Texans are sharing bizarre cold survival tips

A family in the East Dallas area uses their car to warm their house. Screengrab from KWTX Facebook page

Power outages. No water. Unforgiving cold. People across Texas have been facing weather hardships like they have never experienced before and are doing anything and everything to survive – and that’s including taking to social media to share strange but effective methods to get through the brutal weather.

From using grits on icy stairs and using melted snow to wash to putting bubble wrap on windows, Texans are looking out for one another by sharing their own methods of survival.

A family in the East Dallas area has even been funneling the heat from their car to stay warm inside, according to KWTX News 10.

As the water and power problems deepen in Texas, the East is preparing for a new storm that’s expected to bring several inches of snow in some areas, the New York Times reports.