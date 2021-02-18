Fans defend Dairy Queen after it cancels Free Cone Day due to COVID

Dairy Queen is canceling Free Cone Day 2021. adrey@centredaily.com

Dairy Queen has canceled its Free Cone Day promotion for the second year in a row due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — and some people aren’t happy.

The chain announced its “difficult decision” Thursday.

“Given the state of COVID-19, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event with your safety and the safety of our crew members in mind,” a statement posted to Facebook said.

After the news broke, some fans were disappointed and questioned why Dairy Queen couldn’t just use the drive-thru to dole out the goods.

“Hello! You have a (drive-thru) don’t you? Use it for Free Cone Day,” one person wrote.

“Just pass them out through the drive-thru that way everyone stays safe,” wrote another.

When a Twitter user posed the same question, Dairy Queen responded, pointing out that Free Cone Day often draws huge crowds to stores across the country — crowds too large for the drive-thru.

Free Cone Day typically attracts especially long lines at DQ locations, which can be difficult for restaurants to accommodate using the drive-thru. We want to ensure that Fans have a positive and safe experience anytime they visit a DQ restaurant. — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) February 18, 2021

The comment section exploded with fans venting their frustration; more than 3,000 people have commented as of Thursday afternoon.

“So we can pay for cones all day no problem, but giving away one free is the end of the world?” one person wrote.

“Safety? Well if that’s the case... (you’re) staying closed till ‘22?” wrote another.

“Don’t you sell them...? This is just stupid,” a third wrote.

Others, however, defended the chain’s decision, some even thanking Dairy Queen for making the call.

“Thank you for making the decision to keep your employees and customers safe!” one person wrote.

“If NOT getting a free ... vanilla ice cream cone makes you this angry you need to reevaluate your life, Karen,” another person wrote.

“Ahhh, nothing worse than people being salty about not getting their free food....” wrote a third.

Dairy Queen isn’t the first chain to change its promotional plans in 2021.

IHOP announced earlier this week it was effectively postponing its National Pancake Day promotion. Typically, it offers customers a free short stack on Mardi Gras (also known as Fat Tuesday).

IHOP is giving away coupons for free pancakes. Here’s how to get yours

This year, the breakfast chain is giving out coupons for free pancakes throughout February and March. Rewards members can redeem in April.

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven took a similar approach last summer when it paused its Free Slurpee Day promotion, offering coupons to rewards members, instead.

Dairy Queen plans to bring back Free Cone Day in 2022.