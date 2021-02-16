Yellowstone tourists on snowmobiles come within feet of bison herd, video shows

A Yellowstone tourist group came within feet of a bison herd, video shows. Screengrab from Storyful

A group of Yellowstone tourists came nearly face-to-face with a herd of huge bison, video showed.

Tourists were lined up to get a view of the national park during the winter. The tour group encountered a herd of bison surrounding them, video showed.

The huge animals were on both sides of the group. They were running across the line of tourists to get to the other side, video showed.

Some bison charged near the group and many were within feet of tourists, the video showed.

The group was traveling through the park on snowmobiles, video showed. During the winter, most park roads in Yellowstone are closed to regular traffic. The only way to visit many popular destinations within the park is on guided snowmobile or snowcoach tours, according to the National Park Service.

Yellowstone is home to thousands of bison. At least 4,680 bison are part of the herd, according to the National Park Service.

They’re the largest “land-dwelling mammal in North America” and can weigh up to 2,000 pounds. Bison can run up to 30 miles per hour and, if approached, can be aggressive, the National Park Service said.

“Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans,” the National Park Service said. “Always stay at least 25 yards away from bison.”