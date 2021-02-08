Police share photo to find dog’s owner, but NC cop holding pup gets all the attention

Who is this mystery cop that women are dying to meet in Goldsboro, North Carolina? Goldsboro Police Department photo

A photo of a police officer holding a lost dog was posted Monday on Facebook by the Goldsboro Police Department, and never has a puppy created such a stir in this eastern North Carolina town.

“I am lost and was found in the 900 block of Pittman street,” the post said. “Do you know my human?”

Within eight hours, this seemingly innocent question got more than 550 reactions, 365 comments and 439 shares — most from women who wanted to find a home for the “gorgeous” police officer instead of the dog.

The officer’s identity wasn’t divulged, but his big brown eyes and muscular arms (with tattoos) seemed to negate that formality.

Among the comments were women confessing to crimes, reporting crimes and claiming to have witnessed crimes in Goldsboro, which is about 60 miles southeast of Raleigh.

Here’s a sample:

“If I call, can I get the cop instead of the puppy?”

“Someone just broke in my house, I need your help ASAP.”

“I am his human. Please send him home immediately! He can bring the dog too!”

“I stole the dog come get me.”

“Alexa add to cart.”

The dog’s owner was found within a few hours of the post going up. But that didn’t stop women from continuing to share the photo, with most instructing their friends to read the hilarious comments. A few suggested the department needed to start a “cops and pups calendar.”

So what is the officer’s name?

McClatchy News left multiple messages with Goldsboro police to ask and got no response. However, the department might be concerned for the poor guy’s safety.

“GPD might need to put a protective detail on this officer,” one woman wrote.