Liquid nitrogen leak kills 6, injures at least 9 at Georgia food plant, officials say

A chemical leak Thursday at a Georgia food processing plant has killed multiple people and injured many more. Screengrab from twitter.

A liquid nitrogen leak has killed at least six employees Thursday at a Georgia food processing plant and injured nearly a dozen others, according to the Hall County Fire Department.

Authorities responded to a HAZMAT situation at the Prime Pak Foods facility in Gainesville around 10 a.m., outlets report.

Nearby roads were shut down, and at least 130 people were evacuated using school buses, the Gainesville Times reported.

At least 10 people were rushed to a hospital, Gainesville police said.

While five died at the scene, one victim made it to a hospital before succumbing to their injuries, bringing the death toll to six, WSB TV reported.

Three of the 9 are in critical condition, and the rest are stable, the station reported.

The cause of the leak is under investigation, Hall County fire officials said.