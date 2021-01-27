‘Zombie raccoons’ spotted in New Orleans park pose threat to pets, city warns

Recent sightings of sick, “zombie-like” raccoons have some New Orleans residents on high alert.

And officials say there’s cause for concern after New Orleans City Park-goers have noticed a number of the animals “acting erratically” in recent weeks.

“They become lethargic, they’re not manic,” New Orleans City Park Chief Operating Officer Rob DeViney told WGNO. “They often have seizures and runny noses. They are so disoriented.”

State wildlife officials confirmed the raccoons are infected with canine distemper, a respiratory virus often spread through contact with body fluids or droppings from an infected animal, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. The disease doesn’t affect humans, but can be deadly to dogs that aren’t vaccinated.

City Park has since put up signs urging visitors to stay vigilant.

“I’m concerned about these raccoons,” said resident Benjamin Dominach, according to WWL-TV. “I haven’t seen any, but I am kind of on my guard in case there are some crazy raccoons that are going to nibble at my toes.”

Michael Sloan, who walks his dogs in the park, told WGNO he’s come across several of the sick raccoons recently.

“The first time I saw them, I thought they were poisoned but it seems like they were sick,” Sloan said, according to the news station. “They’ve got hunched backs and they are not moving quickly or they’re not moving at all. Sometimes they are curled up and it looks like they are sleeping.”

City Park officials say distemper is “a common issue” that’s not specific to the public park — it’s “always in the environment.”

The viral disease infects raccoons, foxes, skunks and other animals in the wild, according to state wildlife officials. It isn’t the same as rabies, but can produce similar symptoms such as a runny nose and eyes, rough coat of fur, coughing, an emaciated appearance and odd, zombie-like behavior “such as disorientation or wandering aimlessly.”

The animals’ symptoms worsen over time and usually end in death, wildlife officials say.

Dog owners are urged to make sure their pet’s vaccinations are up to date. Visitors are also warned to keep away from sick raccoons, as they can become aggressive if approached too closely.

“If people see these animals they should keep their distance from the animals and call or email the Park with location and details,” a New Orleans City Park spokesperson told McClatchy News in a statement.