Man conspired with Illinois postal worker to steal COVID stimulus checks, feds say

Stock image of coronavirus stimulus check

An Illinois man faces several charges after officials say he conspired with his brother, a U.S. postal worker, to steal coronavirus stimulus checks.

Akeem Kosoko, 26, of Chicago, is accused of recruiting his brother Ahmed Kosoko, 35, and other mail carriers to steal CARES Act economic impact payments from the mail and sell them, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois said in a Tuesday news release.

Court documents allege that Akeem Kosoko changed the names on checks and deposited at least two — ranging in value from roughly $2,400 to roughly $3,400 — into the bank accounts of people he recruited.

He’s also accused of selling three checks — one in the amount of $1,200, and two in the amount of $2,400 — to an individual in May, according to court documents.

Akeem Kosoko is charged with one count of conspiracy to steal mail and government funds, three counts of embezzlement of government property and three counts of receipt of stolen mail, the attorney’s office said.

Ahmed Kosoko was previously charged with one count of conspiracy to steal mail and government funds.