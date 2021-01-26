Should Atlanta Braves change name to Hammers? Hank Aaron’s death prompts new push

After the death of Major League Baseball’s incandescent “Hammerin’” Hank Aaron on Jan. 22 at age 86, fans have renewed a familiar request — that the Atlanta Braves change their name to the Hammers.

As the city of Atlanta prepared for Aaron’s memorial service at Truist Park, fans took to Twitter to express their desire to see the team salute the former home run king in an honorable fashion.

Jumping on board with changing The Braves name to The Hammers. You can do it, Atlanta. Do it for the legend. #RIPHankAaron — earl (@_earl_sutton_) January 23, 2021

RIP to the true home run king and the greatest Brave of all time.

FYI, @Braves you have a wonderful opportunity to change the team name to the Hammers to honor Hammerin’ Hank and have it be a wonderful honor and seamless change. Please do the right thing! https://t.co/4d3p7kBi6C — Chase Harding (@CTayloeH3) January 22, 2021

The time is right for the Braves to become the Hammers in his honor! — Elle Shock (@ellentim1) January 22, 2021

Join me in trying to get the Boston/Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves to become the Atlanta Hammers. It’s better than Beaneaters or Braves, and a fitting tribute to the Best there Ever Was. — Atlanta Hammers first pitch by Eugene O. Goodman (@brretterr) January 23, 2021

It would not only be smart and the right thing to do to rename Atlanta's baseball team the Hammers after the legendary Henry Aaron it would also be brave. — Danny (@Mardigroan) January 24, 2021

In July, the Braves announced that they had no plans to follow the lead of the NFL’s Washington franchise/ and change a name that has been shrouded in controversy. Following the death of the baseball icon, people are stepping forward — even drawing up petitions — and asking the franchise to drop a name considered insensitive to the Native American community. The Cleveland Indians in December announced they will change their nickname after the 2021 season.

“The renaming serves two important purposes: 1) It honors an icon who represented our city with grace and dignity for more than half a century, and 2) It removes the stain on the city of having a team name that dishonors Native and Indigenous people, especially given one of the greatest tragedies in American History, the Trail of Tears, began in the region the team calls home,” the petition said.

It's not my idea, but I'm on board with changing the Atlanta Braves' name to Hammers. The org is long overdue for a name change and seem reluctant to admit there's any problem with Braves. Hammers might be the one thing that gets them to change their mind https://t.co/zUBtVm1H4Q — Marc Normandin (@Marc_Normandin) January 25, 2021

This season would be a great time for the @Braves to introduce alternate jerseys featuring a new team name: "The Atlanta Hammers"

Immediate classic name, side steps grey area of current name, and if fans close their fingers, they can even keep that chop thing going. — Marc Martinez (@marcmartinez) January 23, 2021

Would be a great tribute to change the name from the Braves to the Hammers. And change the tomahawk to a..........hammer — Wesley Beck (@wesbeck71) January 23, 2021

Eventually, when the Braves give up that moniker, I hope they become the Hammers.



I wish they had done it while he was here to see it. — Joey Fairbanks (@fairbeezy) January 22, 2021

Atlanta Hammers. Make it happen people! https://t.co/9AHzqzws9Y — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) January 22, 2021

Alternate logs have also been thrown into the ring.

Even Braves legend Dale Murphy gave his approval on the proposed name change.

Always felt ‘Hammerin’ Hank’, ‘The Hammer’ was one of the coolest nicknames ever... and the ‘Atlanta Hammers’? Love it! https://t.co/LUbsH1z2Ke — Dale Murphy (@DaleMurphy3) October 13, 2018

The outpouring of love on social media from the Hall of Famer’s fans following his death has been monstrous, with some fans paying tribute specifically to the legend’s 715th home run off Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Al Downing in 1974, surpassing Babe Ruth as MLB’s all-time home run leader.