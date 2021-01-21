They/them pronouns, Spanish option and more: A look at changes to White House website

Fireworks are displayed over the White House as part of Inauguration Day ceremonies for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. AP

Since President Joe Biden took office on Wednesday, the White House website has been revamped in a number of ways — including changes related to inclusivity and accessibility.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office shortly before noon Wednesday. Hours after taking office, Biden signed several executive orders to address a number of issues — including on the coronavirus pandemic, on racial and LGBTQ equity and on the environment — and to undo some of former President Donald Trump’s policies.

And shortly after his swearing in, some internet users pointed out swift changes to the White House website.

Spanish option

Among the changes was a relaunch of the Spanish-language version of the website. Users can scroll to the bottom and select the “Español” option to access the Spanish version.

Former President Donald Trump’s White House did not maintain a Spanish version of the site. His administration took down the version, which CNN reports was maintained under former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, shortly after taking office in January 2017.

A 2016 report from the U.S. Census Bureau found 40.5 million U.S. residents, or about 13.3% of the population, spoke Spanish at home making it “by far the largest non-English language.”

The White House also has an official Twitter account in Spanish.

Pronouns and prefixes

The White House website also gives users the option to indicate their pronouns on the contact form.

The dropdown menu includes she/her, he/him, they/them, “other” and “prefer not to share.” Users who select “other” are then given the option to share their pronouns.

Additionally, the contact form includes the prefix Mx. along with Mr., Ms., Mrs., Dr., “other” or “none.” Those who select “other” are again give the option to write out their prefix. The Mx. prefix is an honorific that doesn’t identify a person by gender, according to Merriam-Webster.

The site’s form for applicants interested in working for the administration includes an option to indicate one’s gender. The dropdown menu includes male, female, non-binary, “prefer not to say” or “another gender” with the option to self declare.

The LGBTQ advocacy organization GLAAD released a statement on the changes to the contact form.

“Pronouns matter, and adding inclusive pronouns to a contact form is more than just a demonstration of allyship,” Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, wrote. “Research has shown that recognition and respect of our pronouns can make all the difference for our health and wellbeing — especially when it comes to LGBTQ youth.”

Earlier this month, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a code of conduct change that swaps gendered-language with gender-neutral terms in its official language. The changes included replacing chairman with chair and seamen with seafarers, among other terms.

The changes came as a record number of LGBTQ lawmakers were elected to Congress in November.

Accessibility

The White House website also includes options for larger text and high-contrast modes.

A statement on the site begins by saying that a “commitment to accessibility for all begins with this site and our efforts to ensure all functionality and all content is accessible to all Americans.”

“Our ongoing accessibility efforts work toward making WhiteHouse.gov as accessible as possible,” the statement continues. “The White House welcomes comments on how to improve the site’s accessibility for users with disabilities.”

Biden has pledged that his administration will reflect the country’s diversity.

“My administration’s going to look like America, not just my staff, the administration from the vice president straight down through cabinet members to major players within the White House, and the court,” Biden said during a June town hall, according to CNN. “It’s going to be a reflection of who we are as a nation.”

Biden’s promise to have the most diverse administration in U.S. history has been reflected in his Cabinet nominees, some of whom would be “the first of their respective backgrounds to serve in their posts” if confirmed by the Senate, The Washington Post reports.