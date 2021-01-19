This deer’s rosy nose makes it among rarest in the world, Utah wildlife officials say

That pink nose, a trait typically seen in albinism, makes this Utah deer especially unique, state experts say. Facebook screenshot

The rarest among rare deer was photographed recently in northern Utah, and wildlife officials say an odd nose is among its most stunning characteristics.

The deer appears to have a mix of piebaldism and albinism, leading to a rosy nose akin to Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, experts say.

“Our biologists and veterinarian say that because this deer — recently photographed in northern Utah — has *some* dark hair, it’s considered a piebald,” the Utah Division of Wildlife said in a Jan. 15 Facebook post. “The pink nose, a trait typically seen in albinism, makes this deer especially unique.”

This is Kathy Paulin’s Jan 2 Facebook post showing the rare deer and its friends. Facebook screenshot

Piebald deer have a genetic abnormality that causes loss of coloration in patches around the body.

”Piebaldism is a recessive trait; therefore, both parents must carry the recessive gene for there to be a chance that they will produce a piebald fawn. All of which makes this condition extremely rare!” wildlife officials said.

Kathy Paulin photographed the deer Jan. 2 in the LaPoint community, about 160 miles southeast of Salt Lake City. She posted her photos on the Northeastern Utah Naturalists Facebook page, seeking help explaining the deer’s appearance. It was part of a small herd, she said.

The state’s explanation has gotten more than 2,000 reactions, comments and shares, including from some who questioned if the animal was actually a deer. Others joked the bizarre appearance was a strange interbreeding of species, including half mouse, half llama, half paint horse, half moose, half mule or half sheep dog.

“That’s a really tall bunny!” one commenter wrote on Facebook.

“I think a little bit of me just turned vegan,” another posted.