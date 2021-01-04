National
KC Chiefs are Super Bowl favorites, according to oddmakers. How do other teams fare?
It’s been eight years since an NFL team has reached the Super Bowl without a first-round bye, and oddsmakers believe that trend will continue this season.
The top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs (AFC) and Green Bay Packers (NFC) who, thanks to the additional wild-card teams added this season, are the only teams to receive the coveted bye going into the playoffs.
The last team to not earn a bye and advance to the Super Bowl was the Baltimore Ravens in 2012 after going 10-6 during the regular season. The Ravens beat the 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII in a game featuring two head coaches who are brothers — John Harbaugh (Ravens) and Jim Harbaugh (49ers and now head coach at the University of Michigan.)
This NFL season has been played against the backdrop of the global coronavirus pandemic, forcing players to miss games and games to be postponed.
But in the end, it was the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs — the defending Super Bowl champs — who finished the regular season at 14-2 after sitting half of their starters in a loss to the Chargers on Sunday, Fox Sports said.
In the NFC, the 13-3 Packers took home a 35-16 win over the Chicago Bears thanks to record-setting quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams.
It should be no surprise that the Chiefs and Packers are the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LV, scheduled for Feb. 7 in Tampa, Fla.
]Super bowl odds and ends
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel and William Hill Sports Betting. How it works: A +220 wager means a bettor would bet $100 to win $220.
Kansas City Chiefs
Even though the Chiefs won’t find out their opponent until after the wild-card round, head coach Andy Reid and the rest of his coaching staff have indicated that have already starting to lay “the ground work for everybody they could face,” Fox Sports said.
FanDuel: +220
William Hill: +150
Green Bay Packers
Rodgers and Adams are a powerful duo, and Rodgers went the extra mile on Sunday following the Packers win over the Bears by saying the receiver had the greatest season by a WR in Packers history, according to ESPN.
“And I meant it,” Rodgers said according to ESPN. “And it got me emotional and it gets me emotional in this moment. I just have a ton of respect and appreciation for him and what he’s accomplished. It’s been an unbelievable year. He’s just such a special, special player.”
FanDuel: +480
Willam Hill: +450
Buffalo Bills
While the Bills completely annihilated the Miami Dolphins on Sundayin a 56-26 route, they will have their run defense tested in the run-heavy AFC — especially against the Indianapolis Colts, their Saturday opponents who are one of the hottest rushing teams.
FanDuel: +750
William Hill: +700
New Orleans Saints
The Saints are expecting to get receiver Michael Thomas back on the field after being on injured reserve, ESPN says. Running back Alvin Kamara could also potentially return after being on the reserve/COVID-19 list — but he has to pass all the protocols.
FanDuel: +750
William Hill: +750
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tom Brady-led offense had to adjust quickly after receiver Mike Evans went down with a knee injury in the first quarter of the Bucs win over the Atlanta Falcons and adjust they did marvelously thanks to Brady’s relationship with Antonio Brown, SB Nation said.
FanDuel: +1000
William Hill: +1000
Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens are going into this weekend with a chip on their shoulder — and that chip happens to be the Tennessee Titans, who beat them in the divisional-round game last season. The two teams meet again the the first round.
FanDuel: +1100
William Hill: +1100
Other team odds include:
Seattle Seahawks
FanDuel: +1300
William Hill: +1200
Pittsburgh Steelers
FanDuel: +2000
William Hill: +2000
Tennessee Titans
FanDuel: +2800
William Hill: +3000
Los Angeles Rams
FanDuel: +2900
William Hill: +2800
Indianapolis Colts
FanDuel: +4100
William Hill: +4000
Cleveland Browns
FanDuel: +4800
William Hill: +5000
Chicago Bears
FanDuel: +8500
William Hill: +8000
Washington
FanDuel: +8500
William Hill: +8000
