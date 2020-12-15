Kindergarten teacher carjacked while delivering supplies to students, Oregon cops say

A kindergarten teacher was delivering supplies to her students when she was carjacked at gunpoint, according to Portland police.

On Tuesday, a teacher, who is not being identified, was delivering supplies on Northeast Wygant Street when two suspects carjacked her at gunpoint, Portland police said in a news release. Police said the suspects approached her car, opened her door, pointed a gun at her and demanded her vehicle.

The teacher fled and the suspects drove off in her car — a 2018 black Honda Accord with an Oregon license plate (328KZK), according to police. The suspects are described as “males in their late teens to early 20s,” police said.

Police have asked people with more information to contact Detective Brett Hawkinson at Brett.Hawkinson@portlandoregon.gov.