Tourist taking photo at overlook falls to his death in Great Smoky Mountains, park says

An Alabama man fell to his death Tuesday while trying to take a photo at one of the scenic overlooks in Great smoky Mountains National Park, according to the National Park Service.

The victim was identified as Wesley Brandon Stedham, 48, of Warrior, about 20 miles north of Birmingham, the park service said in a news release.

Witnesses told investigators the incident happened at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday at Chimney Tops overlooked, along New Found Gap Road.

Stedham fell about 50 feet “after stepping down a steep slope below the overlook for a photograph,” the park reported. “Stedham suffered severe head trauma and passed away as a result of these injuries.”

Park rangers and a rescue team had to rappel down by rope to reach Stedham, officials said.

The Great Smoky Mountains is the most visited national park in the nation (12.5 million visitors last year) and the Chimney Tops are among its most popular attractions, the NPS says.

Terrain around the mountain’s bare rock peaks is considered “very steep” and the hiking trail rises 1,400 feet within 2 miles, the park says. “To reach the summit, there is a steep rock scramble that can be slippery when wet or covered in ice,” the NPS reports.