Family of ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera sues California county over her drowning

Actor Naya Rivera’s ex-husband has filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of their son after she drowned while on a boating trip with her son, court documents say.

The 33-year-old Rivera was on a boating trip with her 4-year-old son Josey when she went missing at Lake Piru in California, McClatchy News reported in July. Her body was found after a six-day search.

Rivera’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, filed the wrongful death suit against Ventura County and a boating company on behalf of their son, according to a lawsuit filed in Ventura Superior Court.

The lawsuit says Rivera rented a pontoon boat from Parks Management Company that “was not equipped with a safely accessible ladder, adequate rope, an anchor, a radio or any security mechanisms to prevent swimmers from being separated from their boats.”

The boat was an “older rental boat” that hadn’t been refurbished and didn’t have proper equipment on board, according to the lawsuit.

“Disturbingly, later inspection revealed the boat was not even equipped with any flotation or lifesaving devices, in direct violation of California law, which requires that all pontoons longer than 16 feet be equipped with flotation devices,” the lawsuit says.

Additionally, the lawsuit says there are no signs posted near Lake Piru that warn people of the lake’s currents.

“There are no signs warning visitors about the dangers of swimming in the lake, to wear life vests when swimming or boating, or that dozens of others have drowned in Lake Piru,” the lawsuit says. “Indeed at least 26 other people, from children to fit adults to elders, some wearing life jackets and others not, have drowned in Lake Piru.”

Ventura County spokeswoman Ashley Bautista told multiple news outlets, including Us Weekly and Page Six, that the county had not been served with the complaint and could not comment.