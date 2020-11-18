Hunter who illegally killed ‘trophy deer’ faces charges, Kentucky officials say

Robert Koch was charged with hunting on private property without permission, illegally killing a deer and improperly reporting the harvest, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife

The illegal killing of a trophy deer in Northern Kentucky led to the arrest of a hunter, Kentucky officials said.

Robert Koch, 58, faces multiple charges after he was accused of lying about where he killed the buck earlier this month, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.

An investigation began Nov. 5 when a photo of a dead deer began circulating online, officials say. Two days later, conservation officers said they met with Koch to discuss where he killed the deer.

Koch said he killed the buck on private property in Fort Mitchell and received permission to hunt there, state officials said, but landowner said he did not grant anyone permission to hunt there.

Despite killing the deer in Kenton County, he falsely reported that he killed it in nearby Owen County “to avoid speculation,” according to the Fish and Wildlife Department.

“Hunters are required to report their harvest through Telecheck, an automated game harvest check-in system... by midnight on the day the animal is recovered and before processing the carcass,” state officials said. “Entering false information is unlawful.”

Koch kept the buck in Franklin County and planned on getting it mounted, state officials said. Officers seized the cape and head of the deer, along with its carcass, legs and hooves.

The buck’s antlers were scored at 230-6/8 inches, which would place it “in the top 25 all-time for non-typical deer in Kentucky,” according to a news release.

Koch was charged with hunting on private property without permission, illegally killing a deer and improperly reporting the harvest, officials said. Court records show he was also charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

He is due in court in January.

