Amazon rolls out new online pharmacy. Here’s what to know

Amazon is dipping its toes into a new industry.

The online retailer announced Tuesday that it launched Amazon Pharmacy, an online service that allows users to get prescriptions delivered right to their doors.

Users make a profile where they can input their insurance information, manage their prescriptions and choose payment options. Free two-day shipping is included for all Prime members.

The pharmacy is available online from your computer or through the Amazon app, the company said. Pharmacists are also available by phone 24/7 for questions.

Currently, Amazon Pharmacy ships to 45 states, excluding Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana or Minnesota.

Offerings include pills, creams and medications that require refrigeration such as insulin, CBS News reported.

And with the roll-out comes the Amazon Prime prescription savings benefit.

It offers major price cuts on medications for Prime members when they choose to pay without insurance, both through the pharmacy and at 50,000 participating pharmacies throughout the U.S., the company said.

They can save up to 80% on generic medications and up to 40% on name brand — a part of customers’ Prime membership, according to Amazon.

Amazon Pharmacy aims to let users compare the price of both generic and brand name medications. Before check-out, users can compare their insurance co-pay, the price without insurance and Amazon’s savings benefit to determine the best way to pay, the company said.

Amazon recommends its services for people who get at least one prescription filled regularly. Those who are planning to use Amazon Pharmacy for the first time are advised to use their current pharmacy for any pressing medications (such as antibiotics) or medications they may run out of this week, the company said.

For those who take multiple daily medications, Amazon also offers a service called Pill Pack, which sorts their medications into packets by time and date.

“We designed Amazon Pharmacy to put customers first – bringing Amazon’s customer obsession to an industry that can be inconvenient and confusing,” TJ Parker, vice president of Amazon Pharmacy, said in a news release.

“We work hard behind the scenes to handle complications seamlessly so anyone who needs a prescription can understand their options, place their order for the lowest available price, and have their medication delivered quickly.”

Amazon Pharmacy can be found at amazon.com/primerx.