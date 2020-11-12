Who will replace Alex Trebek as ‘Jeopardy!’ host? Here’s what oddsmakers say

After Alex Trebek’s death from pancreatic cancer Sunday, many people are wondering who the next host of “Jeopardy!” will be.

Trebek, who hosted the popular game show since 1984, will appear posthumously on the tape-delayed show for the final time on Christmas, according to Vox.

A timeline has not been announced for finding Trebek’s replacement, but oddsmakers have keyed in on several high-profile figures.

Ken Jennings

Perhaps the most well-known contestant in the show’s history, Jennings has the best odds to take over for Trebek, according to BetOnline.Ag. His +100 odds on the site mean $100 bet would payout $200, including the money wagered.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Over at MyBookie.AG, he has the third-best odds at +300.

Jennings first appeared on “Jeopardy!” in 2004 and has the record for most consecutive wins with 74 in a row. He said on Twitter Sunday he is “grateful for every minute” he got to spend with Trebek.

In September, Jennings was added to the show as a consulting producer, according to Variety. He previously told Variety he was done competing on the show, but it’s unclear if he has desires to host.

Alex Faust

In 2018, Trebek told TMZ he hoped Faust would be considered as his replacement when his hosting days were over.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Faust, a play-by-play voice for the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings, said in 2018 he was “flattered by Mr. Trebek’s kind words.”

But could he be the next host? MyBookie likes his odds, giving him the best chance to take over for Trebek at +200. He’s more of a longshot at BetOnline with +1800 odds.

George Stephanopoulos

The ABC News chief anchor and host of “Good Morning America” reportedly wants the position and his agent is lobbying hard to ABC, according to The Wrap.

He has not publicly stated his desire to host the show since Trebek’s death, but he discussed it with Howard Stern on SiriusXM in May.

“I think it would be a lot of fun, but I like what I’m doing too,” Stephanopoulos said, according to Hollywood Reporter. “I am not going to be Shermanesque about it. It’s a great show. It’s very flattering. Big shoes to fill.”

Stephanopoulos has the second-best odds on both betting sites — +250 on MyBookie and +325 at BetOnline.

LeVar Burton

Burton has become a social media favorite to take the hosting reins, and more than 9,900 people have signed a petition calling on Sony Pictures Entertainment to make him the host.

The former “Star Trek” star and “Reading Rainbow” host mentioned the possibility of hosting “Jeopardy!” in September.

“Not gonna lie, I feel like I’ve been preparing my whole life to occupy the @Jeopardy host podium when Alex retires,” Burton tweeted.

He has +900 odds to take over for Trebek, BetOnline shows.

Laura Coates

In the TMZ interview from 2018, Trebek also mentioned Coates as a possible replacement.

A CNN senior legal analyst and SiriusXM Host, Coates tweeted Sunday she was “profoundly saddened” by Trebek’s death.

MyBookie gives her the fourth-best odds at +450, while BetOnline has her with +1800 odds along with Faust.

Longshots

Let’s get crazy, shall we?

MyBookie mentions CNN host Anderson Cooper and former “Jeopardy!” champion Buzzy Cohen with +500 odds. Sportscaster Dan Patrick follows at +700, then actor and Will Ferrell at +100, and... wait for it... legendary actress Betty White with +2000 odds.

BetOnline has 30 people on its list, including “Cosmos” host Neil deGrasse Tyson (+1400) and longtime “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajek (+1600). Other popular TV hosts on its list are Ryan Seacrest and Tom Bergeron, each at +1800.

Not crazy enough? The site also shows CNN’s Wolf Blitzer with +2800 odds, comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan at +6600, Oprah Winfrey at +10000 and President Donald Trump with +100000 odds.

Lloyd Christmas from “Dumb and Dumber” said it best: “So you’re telling me there’s a chance?”