Where’s Bigfoot? Statue stolen from California museum devoted to mysterious figure

A California sheriff’s office needs your help finding Bigfoot — seriously.

A Bigfoot statue was taken this week from the Bigfoot Museum in Felton, California, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

“Keep your eyes peeled for Bigfoot,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “No seriously, please be on the lookout for the Bigfoot statue that was stolen from the Bigfoot Museum in Felton this week.”

Keep your eyes peeled for Bigfoot!No seriously, please be on the lookout for the Bigfoot statue that was stolen from... Posted by Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

While people who spot Bigfoot typically see a massive creature, the statue is only about 4 feet tall. It’s not lightweight, though. The sheriff’s office said it weighs between 150 and 200 pounds.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Bigfoot statue was likely taken Monday between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. A wooden bear statue was also taken.