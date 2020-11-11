National
Hay bales weighing 1,200 pounds kill a woman on the highway, California officials say
A woman was killed when hay bales weighing 1,200 pounds fell off a semi-truck and hit her car, causing her to go into oncoming traffic, the California Highway Patrol said.
Benjamin Zuniga-Garcia, 42, of Winton, was driving his truck carrying hay bales weighing 1,200 pounds each on Highway 299 on Tuesday, Redding Record Searchlight reported, citing a CHP news release.
Investigators said six bales fell from the truck, hitting a 2001 Honda Civic, according to the publication. The car went into oncoming traffic and collided with another car driven by Jeanie Fritch-McClung, 78, who was behind the truck and sustained minor injuries.
The woman driving the Honda Civic was killed and her name has not been released, according to Action News Now.
Zuniga-Garcia had been making a turn when the bales fell, the publication reported.
Two other cars were also hit by fallen hay bales, KRCR reported.
