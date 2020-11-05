DJ’s tricked out $350,000 truck stolen for joyride, then crashes, California cops say

A man on a bicycle rode up to a Los Angeles dealership Wednesday evening and drove off in a celebrity DJ’s custom $350,000 pickup truck, police say.

The cyclist threw his bicycle in the back and stole the giant Ford VelociRaptor 6×6 owned by DJ Marshmello from a service bay about 6:30 p.m. in Van Nuys, KCBS reported.

A few hours later, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies spotted the custom truck in Malibu and began a high-speed pursuit on Highway 101, KNBC reported.

The truck’s sheer size prevented pursuers from stopping or hindering it, according to the station.

The driver pulled off the highway in the San Fernando Valley, weaving through traffic and running red lights, before pulling into a Taco Bell parking lot, KABC reported.

Coming out of the parking lot, the driver lost control and crashed into a light pole in North Hollywood about 10 p.m., KCBS reported.

California Highway Patrol officers swarmed the truck with their guns drawn and arrested the driver, who has not been identified, KABC reported.