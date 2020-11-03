National
Hungry fawn reunited with mom after mishap with chicken feeder, Colorado video shows
A deer with something that looked like a bucket stuck on its head was spotted in Colorado, wildlife officials said.
The fawn was spotted Monday in Conifer with a chicken feeder trapped on its head, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northeast Region said on Twitter.
The deer’s head was barely peeking through the other side of the feeder, photos show. Video showed the fawn trying to graze while stuck in the feeder.
“Wildlife officers were able to catch up with the fawn and remove the feeder,” CPW said on Twitter. “They got it immobilized and reunited with its mom without complications.”
Comments