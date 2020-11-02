National
Mark Cuban joins growing list of sports figures choosing sides in presidential race
Dallas Mavericks owner and billionaire Mark Cuban endorsed former vice president Joe Biden for president on Monday, joining other prominent sports figures who have voiced endorsements for the 2020 election.
While Cuban publicly acknowledged he would support Biden in June on Fox News, the “Shark Tank” investor emphasized Donald Trump’s COVID-19 response and its affect on the economy as a big reason he’s endorsing the former vice president.
“You always have to realize that without leadership, there’s instability and instability is the worst thing that can happen to a business,” Cuban said on Instagram Live. “If you can’t open the doors in your community whether it’s because of instability, civil unrest or COVID, it doesn’t matter how great of an entrepreneur, it doesn’t matter how many customers you may want or have because they can’t come see you. Just the way that Donald Trump has just botched so completely the response to COVID, he has crushed hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of businesses.”
Cuban’s endorsement of Biden puts him in the same company as Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, U.S. Women’s Soccer star Megan Rapinoe, former NBA player Magic Johnson, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, and many more.
Many famous faces in the sports world also have taken to social media to show their support for President Trump with their endorsements. Athletes such as former NFL quarterback Brett Favre, retired NFL coach Mike Ditka, UFC fighter Conor McGregor, NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie and former golf star Jack Nicklaus, to name a few.
Cuban has never been shy to hand out criticism of Trump and the Republican party.
“He’s supposed to be the world’s best counterpuncher,” Cuban said to Fox News’ Sean Hannity in May. “He hasn’t been able to knock anybody out. He just plays the victim.”
