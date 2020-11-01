Krispy Kreme offering free doughnuts on Election Day. Here’s how to get one

Election Day is Tuesday and to mark the occasion, Krispy Kreme is offering a tasty treat — free dougnuts.

The best part? Getting your hands on one is easy.

Anyone who goes into a Krispy Kreme shop on Tuesday, Nov. 3, will get a free original glazed doughnut, the company said in a news release.

The doughnut chain will also hand out “I voted” stickers in an effort to ensure those who voted by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic are able to don the “badge of pride.”

“If you’re out and about on Election Day, we want to thank you by giving you a free Original Glazed doughnut,” Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer, said in the release. “And if you didn’t get your ‘I voted’ sticker because you voted before election day, we’ve got you covered there too.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Krispy Kreme is headquarted in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and has more than 1,400 stores in 33 countries. You can find your nearest Krispy Kreme here.