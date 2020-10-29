106,000 onion choppers sold on Amazon recalled after cutting into hands and fingers

A food preparation device shouldn’t have a defect that puts your skin in the game. That’s why Mueller Austria recalled about 106,000 Onion Chopper Pros on Thursday.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The product’s locking tab can detach from the rest of the unit during use, causing hands and fingers to slide into the blades.”

And Mueller knows about the tab problem happening 266 times, “resulting in 137 lacerations to hands and fingers.”

The locking tab that holds the blades in place is circled. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

This recall covers model No. M-700 with the locking tab, sold via Amazon.com from September 2016 through this past July. Find the model number on the chopper or on the packaging.

Mueller is offering to replace the whole chopper with one that has a tab that won’t put your digits in jeopardy. Customers are asked to call the company at 888-990-9066, Monday through Friday, noon to 7 p.m., Eastern time.

