Elementary student receives flu shot at Texas school without parent approval, dad says

Parents of a Texas elementary student are outraged after they say their son was given a flu shot at school Tuesday without their consent.

They’ve since withdrawn him from the San Antonio school, KSAT reported.

The incident happened during a free flu clinic at Steubing Ranch Elementary School, a representative for North East Independent School District told McClatchy News in an email.

Students who’d returned parental consent forms were called to line up to receive their immunization, but two students had “almost identical” names and the wrong student got in line, the representative said.

That student was 7-year-old Simon Alekzander Limon, his father Simon Peter Limon told KENS. Officials were actually looking for a girl named Simone — the Spanish pronunciation for Simon.

Simon received a flu shot, but his parents had not given their consent.

The flu shots were administered by a third-party company called Health Hero America, which was supposed to ensure the information on the form matched the student in line before giving each shot, the district said.

Health Hero America did not immediately respond to McClatchy’s request for comment.

“Unfortunately, that did not happen and the boy who incorrectly heard his name, was given a flu shot,” the representative told McClatchy. “He did not have a parental consent form.”

Simon’s dad said he’s unenrolled his children from Steubing Ranch and is hoping to find a new school for them, KENS reported.

“I’ve already talked to my boys specifically and let them know and let them know touch you or inject you with anything unless I am there with you,” Simon’s father told the outlet. “I specifically told them unless I am there with you.”

The school district said it was the first time it had worked with Health Hero America and that it will “likely be the last.”

“We are very disappointed that the administrator of the vaccine did not verify the student’s identity,” the representative said. “This should not have happened.”