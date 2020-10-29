National
Biden pledges task force to reunite 545 children separated from families at border
Democratic nominee Joe Biden says, if elected president, he would create a task force focused on finding the parents of 545 children separated from their families at the United States border.
The pledge was included in a campaign advertisement posted privately to his campaign’s YouTube channel Wednesday. The ad says the former vice president would sign an executive order creating the task force on his first day in office.
He’s expected to officially announce plans for the task force Thursday, a source with the campaign told NBC News.
Lawyers have been unable to find the parents of 545 of the children who were separated from their families at the border by President Donald Trump’s administration, ABC News reports.
