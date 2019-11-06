Avid 71-year-old hiker vanishes after trip to Northern California park, deputies say

Authorities in Northern California are asking for any information that could help find a 71-year-old hiker who went missing over the weekend.

Jon Clifford was last seen on Saturday at Hood Mountain Regional Park east of Santa Rosa, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Tuesday.

Clifford is described as 6 feet tall and 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

“He likes to hike McCormick Trail to Grandmother Tree in Hood Mountain Regional Park, Wildcat Trail in Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, and property in between those trails,” deputies said. “If you’ve seen Jon or know where he is, please call Sheriff’s Dispatch at 707-565-2121.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A 10-member Sonoma County search team combed Hood Mountain on vehicles, by foot and with tracking dogs in hopes of finding Clifford on Tuesday and Wednesday — and assistance from neighboring counties could be called in if Clifford is not found before Thursday, according to the Press Democrat.

On Tuesday, worried friends reported that Clifford had disappeared, according to the Sheriff’s Office, saying they looked for him at the park but did not find him, the Press Democrat reports.

Clifford’s vehicle was found Tuesday “at the Los Alamos Road entrance to the popular Mayacamas Mountains park,” according to the newspaper.

Clifford is “an avid hiker,” Patch reports.