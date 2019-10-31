Block of wood smashes driver’s windshield on California freeway, firefighters say

A Northern California driver was nearly struck by a wood block that came flying through the windshield Thursday, according to authorities.

Richmond firefighters said the block crashed into the driver’s Mercedes-Benz on Interstate 80 near MacDonald Avenue in the San Francisco Bay Area city.

The driver wasn’t hurt, firefighters said on Twitter.

The incident happened during the morning commute, with firefighters and California Highway Patrol officers from Oakland responding, authorities said.

KPIX reported that “the driver was able to pull their vehicle to the side of the freeway.”

Photos from the scene show the wood block almost entirely piercing the windshield, leaving the glass shattered and shards all over the interior of the vehicle.